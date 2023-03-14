Police investigating dead body discovered in Middletown

Middletown Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Tuesday afternoon at a home on West Main Road in Middletown.

Six police vehicles were at the scene which was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. A black tent and a blue tarp were set up in the backyard.

The home is between Staples and the John Corbett photography studio.

Police are awaiting the notification of next of kin before any further information is released.

developing…

