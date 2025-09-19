Christian McBride Steps Down as Artistic Director of Newport Jazz Festival

The Newport Festivals Foundation announced Friday that Christian McBride, the acclaimed bassist, composer, and nine-time GRAMMY winner, has resigned as artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival after nearly a decade in the role.

McBride was handpicked by festival founder George Wein in 2015 to guide the historic event into a new era. Since then, he has overseen consecutive sellouts, championed rising jazz innovators, and honored legendary performers who helped shape the genre.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival,” McBride said in a statement. “When George invited me to take the baton, I did so with deep pride and a sense of duty to continue the extraordinary legacy he built—celebrating jazz’s past, present, and future.”

The Foundation praised McBride’s leadership, crediting him with strengthening community engagement and elevating the festival’s reputation worldwide. “His unmatched artistry, curiosity, and generosity have left an indelible mark,” the organization said.

McBride cited evolving perspectives as a reason for stepping away. “As the festival continues to grow and shift, I’ve come to recognize that my vision is best pursued in other ways,” he said. Still, he emphasized his enduring connection to Newport: “Every festival season has been a joy, and I’ll always cherish the moments we created together at Fort Adams.”

Before officially concluding his tenure, McBride will serve as host and musical director for George Wein’s Centennial Celebration at City Winery in New York City on Oct. 7, 2025—a tribute to the man who entrusted him with the festival’s future.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!