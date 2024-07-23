Paddle On: Your Guide to Paddling Safely at Newport’s Folk and Jazz Festivals

As Newport gears up for the return of its iconic Folk and Jazz Festivals this weekend, the city’s Harbormaster’s Office and Paddle Safety Officer are stepping up to ensure that waterside revelers keep it safe and sound on the water.

From standup paddleboards to kayaks and other paddle craft, these festivals transform Newport’s waters into a bustling symphony of vessels. It’s a mesmerizing sight—colorful paddleboards gliding alongside elegant sailboats and powerful motor yachts. But with this increase in traffic comes a spike in safety risks, making vigilance crucial.

If you’re planning to paddle out to catch the tunes, here’s your must-read list of safety tips:

🛟 Rock That Life Jacket: It’s not just the law—it’s smart. Suit up with a personal flotation device (PFD), and don’t forget one for your canine co-pilot.

🛟 Shine Bright: Stand out in bright clothing during the day and pack a light for post-sunset paddling. A headlamp or deck light will do the trick.

🛟 Mind the Lanes: Avoid boat channels and fairways. Stick close to shorelines and the edges of mooring fields. If you must cross a channel, do it quickly and give boats plenty of space.

🛟 Sound the Alarm: Keep a whistle or air horn handy, and have a way to call for help—your mobile phone for 911 or a marine radio set to channel 16.

🛟 Weather Watch: Don’t mess with Mother Nature. Stay ashore if it’s windy or stormy.

🛟 Paddle Pals: Seasoned paddlers, keep an eye on the newbies. Guide them to safe routes and share your wisdom.

As the festival vibes fill the air, let’s ensure our waters stay safe for everyone. Paddle smart, stay alert, and enjoy the music from the best seat in the house—your paddleboard.

