Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring André 3000, Elvis Costello, Brittany Howard, and more!

This summer the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island to celebrate a major milestone – the iconic cultural institution’s 70th Anniversary. One of the longest running and most storied festivals in America will return August 2-4 where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances that only Newport’s unique alchemy of intimacy and artistic community can bring. Fans and artists alike return each year to this hallowed ground to experience the joy of this Festival’s long running tradition of diversity, discovery and artistic virtuosity. Newport Jazz Festival is produced by the Newport Festival Foundation in collaboration with Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride.

Today, this year’s remarkable line up has been unveiled and will feature a number of legendary artists including Sun Ra Arkestra, Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Bill Frisell, Stanley Clarke and Galactic with icon Irma Thomas. Amazing young jazz vocalist Laufey will make her return to the festival, and André 3000, spoken word artist Aja Monet and Brittany Howard will all perform on Jazz Weekend for the first time. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington will each play their own set and together in their collaborative project – Dinner Party. Other all-star ensembles include Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Terri Lyne Carrington and Ravi Coltrane honoring the Legacy of Wayne Shorter and Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride will assemble an all-star cast for his annual Jam Jawn. The full line-up is listed below.

This year Newport Jazz will be offering a limited JAZZ LOUNGE Festival admission ticket. The Jazz Lounge Ticket allows you access to a separate Festival entrance, a premium parking space (one space per ticket order), and exclusive access to the Jazz Lounge – a tented lounge on the North Lawn/Fort Stage where you will find: Lounge seating, complimentary wifi, a private cash bar, TV monitors for a live view of the Fort Stage performances, and air conditioned restroom facilities. The lounge will also feature panoramic views of Newport Harbor, Narragansett Bay and the Fort Stage. This offering is in addition to 3-Day, 2-Day and Single day regular tickets and discounted student tickets.

Specially priced 3 Day Tickets will go on sale today, April 9th at 1:00 PM ET for 24 hours only. All other ticket types go on sale April 10th at 1PM ET via DICE. Full pricing listed below. A limited number of discounted 3-Day Tickets are available for purchase on a first come first serve basis. Student tickets are only for students aged 10-25. Current College students are required to present a student photo ID. Middle and High School students are not required to show ID. All students must enter through the student gate only. Children under the age of 10 are free except for Jazz Lounge Tickets. Only 2 children allowed per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over will need a full priced admission ticket.

Ticket Pricing

**All Prices Listed include all fees

Limited 3-Day Weekend Ticket – $265.74

Limited 3-Day Student Ticket – $188.49

3-Day Weekend Ticket – $312.09

2-Day Ticket (Sat & Sun Only) – $214.12

Single Day Jazz Lounge Ticket – $430.54

Single Day Ticket – $111.24

Single Day Student ticket – $63.86

3 Day Parking – $84.46

2 Day Parking (Sat & Sun Only) – $55.62

Single Day Parking – $30.90

Newport Jazz Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets you see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets. Those speculative listings may not be real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Jazz sources during the official on sale or waitlist. All Newport Jazz tickets are mobile digitally from our ticketing partner DICE.

For complete information visit https://newportjazz.org/

Newport Jazz Festival 2024 Full Line-Up

André 3000

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Kamasi Washington

Elvis Costello

Laufey

Robert Glasper

Brittany Howard

Cory Wong

Dinner Party feat.Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

Thievery Corporation

Samara Joy

Noname

PJ Morton

Galactic with Irma Thomas

Moonchild

Terrace Martin & Calvin Keys

Cimafunk

Ghost-Note

Shabaka

Christian McBride’s Jam Jawn (Special Guests TBA)

Meshell Ndegeocello

Artemis

Chief Adjuah

aja monet

Sun Ra Arkestra

Julius Rodriguez

Makaya McCraven & Jeff Parker

Stankey Clarke N4EVER

Lianne La Havas

Bill Frisell FOUR feat. Johnathan Blake, Gerald Clayton, & Gregory Tardy

ACID JAZZ IS DEAD w/ DJ’s Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest), & Special Guests

Alex Isley

Anat Cohen Quartetinho

Kenny Barron Trio

Jaleel Shaw

Legacy of Wayne Shorter (Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Terri Lyne Carrington, & Ravi Coltrane)

Kassa Overall

Theo Croker

Aneesa Strings

Johnathan Blake Pentad

Cisco Swank

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

Amaro Freitas

Nicole Zuraitis

Riley Mulherkar

Sunday Jazz

