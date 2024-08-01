URI musicians return to Newport Jazz Festival for second straight year

Luis Nunez had a transformative experience at last year’s Newport Jazz Festival, captivating the crowd with a mesmerizing trombone solo on Christian McBride’s “The Shade of the Cedar Tree” before a packed audience on a sun-drenched weekend. However, the most surreal moment came when he found himself playing vintage video games with his hero, Grammy-winning bassist Thundercat, aka Stephen Lee Bruner, in his dressing room.

“I’ve been listening to his music since I was a freshman in high school,” said Nunez, a graduate student at the University of Rhode Island from Miami. “Meeting him and talking about the community he grew up in with his brother Ronald, Kamasi Washington, and Ryan Porter was incredible. It was a really cool experience.”

While Thundercat isn’t making a return to Newport this summer for the festival’s 70th anniversary, Nunez is back, joining 17 other URI jazz students for the sold-out event from August 2-4 at Fort Adams. This marks the second consecutive year URI students have been invited to perform throughout the festival. This time, their presence has more than doubled.

“What better way to grow and cultivate the jazz curriculum at URI?” said Professor Emmett Goods, head of URI’s jazz program. “The festival is a cultural gem, and it’s essential for our students. We’re thrilled about deepening this partnership.”

Matt Ippolito on drums and Carleton Fisher on bass warm up before a rehearsal. “I’m very excited to be performing again,” said Nunez. “Last year, our group showcased individual soloists. This year, Professors Goods and Atla DeChamplain decided to feature three combos representing the diverse ensembles and initiatives that play Black American music in the URI music department.”

Nunez, alongside Fernando Marzan and Andrew Dyson, leads one of the combos. Each will perform a 25-minute set of jazz standards on the Foundation stage. Nunez’s group, the Modern Music Student Ensemble, kicks off the festival for URI on Friday, featuring Jude LaRoche on tenor sax, Nick Pepe on guitar, Joey Peavy on piano, Wyatt Crosby on bass, and Ippolito on drums.

Their set includes Wayne Shorter’s “Pinocchio,” Buster Williams’ “Christina,” and Jackie McLean’s “King Tut’s Strut,” a piece that resonated deeply with the group after performing it for visiting artist and renowned drummer Carl Allen, a longtime McLean collaborator.

Saturday’s Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble, headed by Dyson, promises a lively set with Latin dance tunes like “Albanciosa” by Arsenio Rodriguez and “Azucár.” The ensemble features Tyler Vollucci on alto sax, Collin Klampert on tenor sax, Ben Resendes on baritone sax, Mason Tucker on piano, Pepe on guitar, Fisher on bass, Ippolito on congas, and vocalists Ricki Rizzo, Grace Anderson, and Louis Shriber.

Marzan, a recent URI graduate with a Master’s in jazz performance, leads the Rams Jazz Ensemble, closing the festival for URI on Sunday. Their set includes Roy Hargrove’s “Public Eye” and “Top of My Head,” and vocal numbers like Jazzmeia Horn’s “I Remember You” and Nancy Wilson’s “I Will Never Marry,” featuring Rizzo.

“Those four songs offer a little bit of everything,” said Marzan. “They’re feel-good tunes that fit the sunny, vibrant atmosphere of the festival.”

Rizzo, a senior majoring in jazz vocal performance, is thrilled to perform with both groups. “The variety of sounds and the opportunity to share different ideas with different people is exciting. It’s always fun collaborating with new musicians.”

Despite the tight schedule and summer distractions, preparation has gone well, though challenging at times. Marzan praises his bandmates for their dedication. “They’re mature players, and their commitment to the music is inspiring.”

“The Newport Jazz Fest is one of the best jazz festivals in the nation,” said Atla DeChamplain, assistant teaching professor of amplified voice. “There’s a history of jazz luminaries performing here, and I’m so proud of our students for being a part of it.”

Drummer Ippolito, the only student playing with all three ensembles, has made the long drive from New York or Connecticut for rehearsals. This weekend marks his first exposure to the festival as both a performer and a concertgoer. “It’s an incredible opportunity,” he said. “Preparing for this event with such talented musicians has been an amazing experience.”

For Marzan, this is his third time at Newport, having previously performed with URI’s Big Band in 2019 and last year. He’s eager to meet heroes like Buster Williams and Kamasi Washington. “Talking with them and seeing their humanity is really neat.”

He’s also looking forward to the supportive atmosphere that defined last year’s sold-out festival. “The crowd’s engagement made us feel comfortable. I expect the same this year. The Newport audience loves the music as much as we do.”

