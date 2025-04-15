Newport Jazz Festival Returns August 1-3 with Janelle Monáe, The Roots, Jacob Collier and More

The Newport Jazz Festival is back for its 71st edition this summer, returning August 1-3 to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. One of America’s longest-running music festivals, Newport Jazz continues to blend artistic excellence, innovation, and community in a setting unlike any other.

This year’s lineup features an eclectic mix of groundbreaking and genre-defying artists. Headliners include Janelle Monáe, The Roots, and Jacob Collier, alongside British vocal powerhouses RAYE and Jorja Smith, both making their festival debuts. Jazz legends such as Esperanza Spalding, Dianne Reeves, and The Yussef Dayes Experience add to the star power. De La Soul, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Sofi Tukker, Willow, Thee Sacred Souls, and La Lom round out a diverse and dynamic bill.

Artistic Director Christian McBride will lead an all-star Big Band set, continuing the festival’s tradition of unforgettable, collaborative performances.

Produced by the Newport Festival Foundation, the event also features a premium Jazz Lounge ticket option. This includes a separate entrance, premium parking, lounge seating, live stream monitors, air-conditioned restrooms, and sweeping views of Newport Harbor.

Specially priced 3-Day Tickets go on sale today, April 15 at 1:00 PM ET for 48 hours only. All other ticket types, including single-day and student options, will be available starting April 17 at 1 PM ET via DICE.

Student tickets are available for ages 10–25, with college students required to present valid ID. Children 9 and under are free with limitations.

Ticket Pricing (includes fees): 3-Day Tier 1: $265.74 3-Day Tier 2: $312.09 3-Day Student: $188.49 3-Day Jazz Lounge: $1,488.35 Single Day: $111.24 Single Day Student: $63.86 3-Day Parking: $84.46 Single Day Parking: $30.90

For full details and tickets, visit newportjazz.org.

