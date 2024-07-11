11th Hour Racing Continues Environmental Sponsorship at Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals

For the third consecutive year, 11th Hour Racing returns as the Environmental Awareness Sponsor for the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, furthering its commitment to sustainability at these iconic events in Newport, R.I.

Key Initiatives Supported by 11th Hour Racing

The Newport Festivals Foundation, in collaboration with Sound Future, aims to measure and offset emissions through a regenerative kelp program, tracking carbon offsets in Rhode Island. This initiative will support local kelp farms through GreenWave.

Composting and Waste Management: The festivals will enhance waste management practices by implementing food waste composting, managed by a dedicated Green Team.

Water Refilling Stations: To reduce single-use plastic consumption, water refilling stations will be available for festival-goers.

Bike Valet Service: Managed by Bike Newport, a bike valet service will be provided to encourage fossil-fuel-free transportation.

Bike Stage: Powered by bicycles and solar energy, the Bike Stage will showcase sustainable energy solutions.

Additionally, the Newport Festivals Music Lab, supported by a grant from 11th Hour Racing, is a partnership between the Newport Festivals Foundation and MET East Bay High School. Students meet weekly to learn instruments, form bands, and develop essential business skills. This year, students from the “Build a Band” program will perform at the Folk Festival.

In collaboration with festival organizers, 11th Hour Racing will also support a sustainability consultant to conduct audits, identifying further opportunities for environmental initiatives at future festivals.

