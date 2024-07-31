Newport Police Ready for Jazz Festival with Focus on Efficient Traffic Flow

As Newport preps for another legendary Jazz Festival, the Newport Police Department is working ensure a smooth and safe experience for residents and visitors alike. With a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 music lovers expected, managing traffic in Newport’s quaint but congested streets is a top priority.

The southern part of Newport, with its charming colonial layout, can become a traffic nightmare during peak festival times. To tackle this, the Newport PD has rolled out a new traffic flow plan aimed at keeping the wheels turning and ensuring access to the city’s bustling downtown businesses.

Here’s the Plan:

Fort Exit Streamlined: As fans leave the fort, traffic will be split between Ocean Avenue and Ruggles Avenue. This should help keep things moving and avoid gridlock. Downtown Access Maintained: Even with the traffic plan in place, there’s still plenty of ways to reach downtown Newport. Drivers can head down Coggeshall Avenue and Carroll Avenue after exiting onto Ocean or Ruggles, connecting to Spring Street and then Memorial Boulevard. Bellevue Avenue Detour: To keep traffic flowing, cars heading north on Bellevue Avenue will be redirected east onto Memorial Boulevard, toward Easton’s Beach. Barricades will help guide drivers and prevent confusion and congestion. Business as Usual: The traffic plan ensures that access to downtown businesses remains open. Those heading downtown can turn onto Narragansett Avenue or continue along Memorial Boulevard. Avoiding Congestion: By directing traffic away from potential chokepoints, the Newport PD aims to make the experience smooth for everyone, whether you’re leaving the festival or heading out for a night in town.

The Newport Police Department urges festival-goers to plan their routes ahead and make the most of the available options to explore the charming downtown. They appreciate the cooperation of residents and visitors during this busy time and are looking forward to a jazz-filled, stress-free festival season.

