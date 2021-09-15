Newport Polo Welcomes Back Team Mexico

For the first time since 2017, USA will face off against Mexico this Saturday, September 18th at 4 PM, as the final international challenger of the 30th Anniversary Season in the final weeks of the Newport International Polo Series, Presented by Turkish Airlines.

Polo first made its way into Mexico back in the 19th century when a member of the Escandon-Barron family witnessed a match in Newport, RI. After returning home and showcasing his discovery, polo became quite popular with civilian sportsmen and the first Mexican Polo club was founded in 1881, called the Mexican Jockey Club. The Escandan-Barron family owned the first polo field in Mexico located in Tacubaya, and held their own international matches there, solidifying their role in polo history.

“With all due respect to the challenges we all have encountered these last 18 months, we are super excited to host yet one more international team of the season. Players from Mexico have the advantage in that they play year-round, so their team will be in rare form.” Explains Polo Series Founder Dan Keating, “We’re going to be there to give them everything they can handle.”

True to Keating’s word, the Mexican Polo Federation is sending their best to this match with players Diego Aguilar, Jaime Creixell Hanhausen, Dan Rodríguez, and Andrés Gonzales. Captain Aguilar has represented Mexico at Newport Polo in both 2015 and 2016, and throughout his impressive career he has won over 40 tournaments. Hanhausen is a third-generation polo player and has competed in many prestigious tournaments, representing Mexico at international matches. Rodríguez has also participated in several international tournaments, with a winning streak in tournaments throughout Mexico and Peru. Lastly but certainly not least, Gonzales is a legacy polo player, being the son of US Open and Gold Cup winner Roberto González Gracida and has played in several international tournaments of his own. Currently, Mexico leads 3-1 over the USA, so players on both sides will be bringing their all for this match, especially since the season is drawing to a close.

This lively match-up also includes a fiesta celebration with authentic tacos provided by La Costa Lobster & Tacos. First service is during the second half of the match where guests can carry their food back to their seats to continue watching the match. Second service begins after the match when guests can mingle with the players and eat at the Pavilion patio seating. Tickets for this Après Polo event are sold on the Newport Polo website and are separate from the match tickets. Registration for this event ends at 5 PM on Friday, September 17th.

Lawn tickets are available online and at the gates. Pavilion upgrades will be available after the first chukker, with an admission purchase for Lawn seating. Standby seating options including Tailgates & Chalets are available at Gametime, 4PM at the Main Gate, first come first serve.

