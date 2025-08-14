Touro Synagogue’s Annual George Washington Letter Reading Set for The Old Colony House

On Sunday, Aug. 17, the Touro Synagogue Foundation will hold its 78th annual George Washington Letter Reading, honoring the nation’s commitment to religious freedom.

George Washington’s 1790 letter “To the Hebrew Congregation in Newport” was written following his first trip to Rhode Island as president. In his reply to Moses Seixas, warden of Newport’s Jewish congregation, Washington affirmed that freedom of religion was an “inherent natural right” and echoed Seixas’ now-famous words: the federal government “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

The program begins at 1 p.m. at the Old Colony House in Washington Square. Seating is limited, but the event will be livestreamed via the Touro Synagogue Foundation’s Facebook page.

This year’s reading will feature Rebecca Bertrand, executive director of the Newport Historical Society, reciting Washington’s letter, and Meryle Cawley, executive director of the Touro Synagogue Foundation, reading Seixas’ original message. Crystal Williams, president of the Rhode Island School of Design, will deliver the keynote address.

Past participants have included Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.

Touro Synagogue, dedicated in 1763, is the nation’s oldest surviving Jewish house of worship.

