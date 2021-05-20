Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks are back on this year!!!

Fireworks will once again shine over Newport Harbor this year, as the City announced on Thursday that its annual Fourth of July fireworks display is set to return.

The annual tradition, which was cancelled last summer due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, is currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 4th at 9 p.m. with a rain date on July 5th. This year’s event will be designed with all relevant COVID safety protocols in mind.

In an effort to make this year’s event even bigger and better than ever, the City is also launching a dedicated fundraising campaign to allow businesses and individuals to bolster the display by becoming sponsors.

In an open letter published on the City’s website, Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano said that ultimately, her aim is to raise all the funds necessary for the fireworks display through partnerships with businesses and community members alike.

Putting on one of the City’s most beloved and popular events can be rather costly – not just because of the fireworks display itself, but also due to all of the related public safety and traffic costs borne by the City.

Premier Sponsorships will be offered this year for donations of $5,000, $2,500, and $1,500, however donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and those members of the public who choose to donate will also be celebrated as honorary co-hosts.

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by check, payable to the “City of Newport,” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund” on the memo line, and mail it to the Mayor’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

More information can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Fireworks

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!