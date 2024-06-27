DEM’s “Quiet Fireworks” Viewing at Beavertail Allows People with Hearing Sensitivities to Enjoy Newport’s Display from Across the Bay July 4

In an effort to make public spaces more inclusive, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is hosting a special event tailored for individuals with hearing and sensory sensitivities. On Thursday, July 4th, Beavertail State Park in Jamestown will become the setting for a unique “quiet fireworks” display.

Perched on the scenic heights of Beavertail, attendees will have a prime view of Newport’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. Normally launched from Fort Adams State Park across Narragansett Bay, this year’s show promises all the visual splendor with significantly less noise. While the explosions will still echo faintly across the water, the increased distance from Newport ensures a more serene experience.

This event, organized by DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation, is designed with sensitivity in mind. Guests can bring their leashed dogs, provided the leashes are no longer than six feet. Parents are reminded to keep a close watch on their children, who must be accompanied at all times. The viewing area is fully wheelchair-accessible and stroller-friendly, ensuring everyone can comfortably enjoy the festivities.

As it’s mosquito season, visitors are encouraged to bring mosquito repellent. Flashlights are also recommended, as the bathroom facilities lack lighting. Adding to the evening’s charm, the Beavertail Aquarium will extend its hours until 9 PM, offering interactive crafts and activities. A highlight includes a bioluminescent comb jellyfish demonstration, showcasing the marine life common to Rhode Island’s waters.

The event welcomes individuals of all ages and physical abilities, making it a truly inclusive celebration. Mark your calendars for a magical evening under the stars.

WHAT: Quiet Fireworks

WHEN: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 PM (Rain date: July 5)

WHERE: Beavertail State Park, Beavertail Road, Jamestown

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to celebrate Independence Day in a quieter, more inclusive setting!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

