Newport Calls on Community to Help Light Up the Sky This Fourth of July

NEWPORT, RI – Let freedom ring—and rockets red glare! Newport’s beloved Fourth of July fireworks celebration returns Friday, July 4th, and the City is calling on patriots near and far to help make it a dazzling display over Newport Harbor.

With Independence Day falling on a Friday, crowds are expected to pour into the City by the Sea for an unforgettable weekend of celebration. To ensure the skies sparkle, Newport is inviting residents, businesses, and visitors to contribute to its annual Fireworks Fund.

Premier Sponsorships are available at three patriotic levels:

🔴 Red – $5,000

⚪️ White – $2,500

🔵 Blue – $1,500

Of course, donations of any size are welcome and appreciated. Every donor will be recognized by the City both online and in print, honoring the community spirit that keeps this tradition alive.

Originally organized by a handful of dedicated volunteers, the fireworks have become a cherished tradition, now supported by the City and fueled by community generosity. Since 2006, the display has drawn thousands to the waterfront, from Goat Island to King Park, uniting locals and visitors under a sky of red, white, and blue.

This year’s fireworks are set to launch around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 4th (weather permitting), with a rain date of July 5th.

To donate, make checks payable to the “City of Newport” with “Fireworks Fund” in the memo line. Mail to:

Mayor’s Office

43 Broadway

Newport, RI 02840

For more details, visit: www.CityofNewport.com/Fireworks

Let’s come together to celebrate America’s birthday—and light up the harbor with pride!

