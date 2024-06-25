USS Marinette to Visit Rhode Island for Fourth of July Festivities

U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has announced a significant addition to this year’s Independence Day celebrations in Rhode Island. The 388-foot Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), USS Marinette (LCS 25), will make a special visit to Narragansett Bay, coinciding with the state’s extended Fourth of July festivities, particularly in and around Bristol.

Senator Reed expressed his enthusiasm for the ship’s visit, emphasizing its importance in providing the public with a closer look at naval operations and the role of the sea services in national defense. “Nobody celebrates the Fourth of July quite like Rhode Island, and we’re excited to welcome USS Marinette and her crew to the Ocean State,” said Reed. “This special port visit will highlight the talented, dedicated men and women of the U.S. Navy, and offer residents and visitors the chance to learn more about the Navy’s vital work.”

The USS Marinette, authorized by Congress in 2016, christened in 2021, and commissioned on September 16, 2023, is named after Marinette, Wisconsin, where it was built. With a top speed of 47 knots, the ship employs a core crew of approximately 50 sailors, expanding to as many as 65 with mission crew aboard.

The ship’s visit aligns with Rhode Island’s renowned Fourth of July celebrations, including the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration, the nation’s longest-running, continuous Independence Day parade. Senator Reed will participate in the 239th annual parade and other local festivities.

The USS Marinette, homeported at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, was constructed by Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Its motto, “Freedom Done Wright,” honors both the shipbuilders and the sailors who defend freedom aboard these vessels.

Designed for both near-shore and open-ocean operations, the USS Marinette excels in maritime security, sea control, and global deterrence. The LCS platform is engineered to counter asymmetric threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while supporting forward presence and maritime security missions.

Further details on public viewing opportunities and ship tours will be provided by the U.S. Navy closer to the event. This unique visit promises to enhance Rhode Island’s storied naval history and foster community connections, making this year’s Independence Day celebrations even more memorable.

