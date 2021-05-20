Nantucket-style home in South Kingston sells for $1,662,500

A stunning Nantucket-style shingle home nestled in the picturesque woods of South Kingston’s Bittersweet Farm has sold for $1,662,500. Paige Goudey of Hogan Associates represented the Buyer, and John Krekorian of RE/MAX Flagship Inc. represented the Seller.

251 Bittersweet Farm Way is a spacious, well-appointed home that welcomes family entertainment. This 4,480 square foot shingle-style home abuts the South Kingstown land trust, offering privacy and tranquility, yet is just minutes from the best of South County’s offerings and nearby beaches.

The oversized eat-in kitchen has a center island large enough to fit the whole family. Beyond the kitchen, a spacious dining area overlooks an inviting post & beam great room with vaulted ceilings and central stone fireplace. With a master suite on the first floor, and another on the second floor, this home offers the versatility for a family to grow within the existing footprint. The home rests on 5.8 gracious acres, professionally landscaped and featuring an in-ground pool, jacuzzi and cabana. In addition, the property includes a post & beam barn that could be used as a woodshop, horse barn or artist’s studio.

“My clients relocated from the West Coast to Rhode Island seeking a home that would accommodate their large family, provide them seclusion and privacy, but also be in close proximity to the water,” said Paige Goudey of Hogan Associates. “This magnificent home at Bittersweet Farm was everything they wanted, right down to the barn which my client plans to use as his woodshop. Their lovely family will fit in wonderfully with the active South Kingstown community.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!