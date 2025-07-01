Newport to Ring In Independence Day with Declaration Reading and 21-Gun Salute

Few places celebrate America’s birthday with the pride and reverence of Newport, and this year’s Fourth of July festivities promise to be especially meaningful as the city honors its vital role in the nation’s founding.

On Friday, July 4, the Newport Historical Society will open the doors of the Colony House — the fourth oldest statehouse in the country — for a stirring tribute to American independence. The celebration is part of a multi-year initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, continuing through 2026.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the public is invited inside the storied halls of the Colony House. At 11 a.m., the Sons of the Revolution will bring history to life with a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence from the building’s front steps — echoing the same words first heard by colonists nearly two and a half centuries ago.

At 11:30 a.m., Washington Square will thunder with the sounds of freedom as the Artillery Company of Newport fires a traditional 21-gun salute, a ceremonial reminder of the hard-fought battle for liberty.

Later in the day, beginning at noon, the Colony House will reopen for self-guided tours, offering visitors a chance to walk through the same chambers where Rhode Island leaders once debated independence and charted a path to revolution.

“The Road to Yorktown began here in Newport,” said Rebecca Bertrand, executive director of the Newport Historical Society. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, there’s no better place to reflect on our past and celebrate our freedom.”

Come early, bring your patriotism, and experience Independence Day where history lives.

