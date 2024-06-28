RITBA Announces Newport Pell Bridge Off-Ramp Shoulder Closures for 4th of July Week

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced shoulder closures on the Newport Pell Bridge off-ramps during the week of July 4th, one of the busiest weeks of the year in Newport.

The closures will occur from Monday to Wednesday and on Friday, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. These closures are to continue spreading loam and seed, finalize the installation of fiber optic cables, program the cabinets for the Dynamic Message Signs, stripe the shared use path and Park and Ride, and install new signage.

Travelers should allow for plenty of extra time when heading into Newport to accommodate for delays.

