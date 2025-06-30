Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts are lighting up the skies this week with a jam-packed lineup of Fourth of July fireworks displays. From coastal towns to city centers, the celebrations kick off as early as July 1 and continue through the weekend. Here’s where you can catch the best shows:

Tuesday, July 1

Block Island, RI – Fireworks at dusk from a barge in Block Island Sound

Wednesday, July 2

Providence, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at India Point Park (Festivities start at 5:30 p.m.)

– Fireworks at 9 p.m. at India Point Park (Festivities start at 5:30 p.m.) Smithfield, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Deerfield Park (Event starts at 4 p.m.)

Thursday, July 3

Bristol, RI – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Bristol Harbor

– Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Bristol Harbor East Providence, RI – Fireworks at Pierce Memorial Stadium at dusk (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

– Fireworks at Pierce Memorial Stadium at dusk (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Narragansett, RI – Fireworks at dusk at Narragansett Town Beach

– Fireworks at dusk at Narragansett Town Beach North Kingstown, RI – Fireworks at North Kingstown Town Beach after live music

– Fireworks at North Kingstown Town Beach after live music Scituate, RI – Fireworks at dusk at Hope & Jackson Fire Company

– Fireworks at dusk at Hope & Jackson Fire Company Warwick, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. from Oakland Beach

– Fireworks at 9 p.m. from Oakland Beach Woonsocket, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at WWII Veterans Memorial Park (Festivities start at 4 p.m.)

– Fireworks at 9 p.m. at WWII Veterans Memorial Park (Festivities start at 4 p.m.) Attleboro, MA – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Hayward Field, North Ave

– Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Hayward Field, North Ave Freetown, MA – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park, Assonet

– Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park, Assonet New Bedford, MA – Fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge in New Bedford Harbor

Friday, July 4

Bristol, RI – 4th of July Parade at 10:30 a.m.

– 4th of July Parade at 10:30 a.m. Block Island, RI – 4th of July Parade

– 4th of July Parade Coventry, RI – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Pond

– Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Pond Newport, RI – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over Newport Harbor

– Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over Newport Harbor South Kingstown, RI – Fireworks around 9 p.m. at Old Mountain Field (Festivities start at 5 p.m.)

– Fireworks around 9 p.m. at Old Mountain Field (Festivities start at 5 p.m.) Fall River, MA – Fireworks at 9 p.m. over the Taunton River (Celebration starts at 5 p.m.)

– Fireworks at 9 p.m. over the Taunton River (Celebration starts at 5 p.m.) Freetown, MA – Parade at 10 a.m. on South Main Street, Assonet

Saturday, July 5

Portsmouth, RI – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Escobar Farm

– Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Escobar Farm Seekonk, MA – Fireworks after the Independence Day Thrill Show at Seekonk Speedway (Starts at 5 p.m.)

Sunday, July 6

Jamestown, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at East Ferry Beach (Music starts at 7 p.m.)

