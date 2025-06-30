Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts are lighting up the skies this week with a jam-packed lineup of Fourth of July fireworks displays. From coastal towns to city centers, the celebrations kick off as early as July 1 and continue through the weekend. Here’s where you can catch the best shows:
Tuesday, July 1
- Block Island, RI – Fireworks at dusk from a barge in Block Island Sound
Wednesday, July 2
- Providence, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at India Point Park (Festivities start at 5:30 p.m.)
- Smithfield, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Deerfield Park (Event starts at 4 p.m.)
Thursday, July 3
- Bristol, RI – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Bristol Harbor
- East Providence, RI – Fireworks at Pierce Memorial Stadium at dusk (Gates open at 6 p.m.)
- Narragansett, RI – Fireworks at dusk at Narragansett Town Beach
- North Kingstown, RI – Fireworks at North Kingstown Town Beach after live music
- Scituate, RI – Fireworks at dusk at Hope & Jackson Fire Company
- Warwick, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. from Oakland Beach
- Woonsocket, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at WWII Veterans Memorial Park (Festivities start at 4 p.m.)
- Attleboro, MA – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Hayward Field, North Ave
- Freetown, MA – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park, Assonet
- New Bedford, MA – Fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge in New Bedford Harbor
Friday, July 4
- Bristol, RI – 4th of July Parade at 10:30 a.m.
- Block Island, RI – 4th of July Parade
- Coventry, RI – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Pond
- Newport, RI – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over Newport Harbor
- South Kingstown, RI – Fireworks around 9 p.m. at Old Mountain Field (Festivities start at 5 p.m.)
- Fall River, MA – Fireworks at 9 p.m. over the Taunton River (Celebration starts at 5 p.m.)
- Freetown, MA – Parade at 10 a.m. on South Main Street, Assonet
Saturday, July 5
- Portsmouth, RI – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at Escobar Farm
- Seekonk, MA – Fireworks after the Independence Day Thrill Show at Seekonk Speedway (Starts at 5 p.m.)
Sunday, July 6
- Jamestown, RI – Fireworks at 9 p.m. at East Ferry Beach (Music starts at 7 p.m.)
