NZ-born pro sailor dies racing in Newport over the weekend

Hayden Goodrick, a New Zealand born professional sailor now living in Colorado, died over the weekend while racing M32’s in Newport.

Goodrick was only 38-years-old.

From M32 World:

“On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the M32 fleet was sailing the North American season start in Newport, RI. The weather was nice. Sunshine, 12-14 knots southerly winds and flat water.

Between races a boat notified the Race Committee that a sailor was experiencing chest pains. The sailor was transferred to the safety boat for transport to the closest dock and rendezvous with an ambulance. During the transport, the condition of the sailor deteriorated and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started. At the dock, the emergency rescue staff took over and continued the treatment and he was transported to the Newport Hospital. We are saddened to share with you that his life was lost.

The M32 community mourns the loss of Hayden Goodrick, a sailor and a friend who has been with the class since the very beginning. Hayden was an exceptional person and an extremely successful sailor, he left us far too early and will be deeply missed and always remembered. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and friends.

The regatta ended after this tragic event. The teams got together the following morning for a gathering where they received first-hand information on what had happened from those involved, and then shared memories and stories about Hayden. Later in the day, a non-scoring sail was organized where teams could do what we all know Hayden loved: go sailing.”

From the World Match Racing Tour:

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of pro sailor Hayden Goodrick this weekend while competing at a sailing event in Newport, RI.

Born in New Zealand and living in Colorado with a young family, Hayden was founder of the US One Sailing team that won multiple World Match Racing Tour events and the World Match Racing Tour Championship in 2013. A talented snowboarder and snowmobile rider from his home in the mountains, Hayden was a world class sailor across multiple classes including M32, Melges 20/24/32 and the America’s Cup.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time. Fair winds Hayden, you will be fondly remembered by us all.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!