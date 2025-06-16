Tiverton’s Standish Boat Yard Stays in the Family as New Owners Take the Helm

Standish Boat Yard, a staple of Tiverton’s waterfront for more than half a century, is officially remaining in the family.

Jennifer and Andrew Cavanagh are taking over operations from Jennifer’s uncle, Ken Hilton, continuing a legacy that began in 1969 when the Hiltons and Brimicombes first purchased the property.

Located along the Sakonnet River, Standish has served as a trusted haven for boaters and a gathering spot for locals for more than 50 years. Known for its personalized service and tight-knit community feel, the yard has become a cherished part of Tiverton’s coastal culture.

Jennifer, a local Realtor, and Andrew, a marine contractor, bring deep local roots and industry experience to the role. Their transition signals both continuity and revitalization, with plans to maintain the yard’s welcoming spirit while introducing new ideas to keep Standish thriving for years to come.

As summer arrives, customers can expect the same reliable service and friendly faces—now with a new generation at the helm.

