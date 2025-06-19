Newport Bermuda Race Opens 2026 Entry, Celebrates 120-Year Legacy

The countdown to one of the world’s most iconic ocean races begins this week as the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee opens entries for the 2026 Newport Bermuda Race on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. EDT—exactly one year ahead of its start.

The 2026 edition will mark 120 years since the race’s founding in 1906 and commemorate a century of partnership between the Cruising Club of America and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, co-organizers of the historic 636-nautical-mile race.

“The Newport Bermuda Race is not only a test of seamanship and preparation—it’s a celebration of what makes offshore sailing so meaningful,” said returning Race Chair Andrew Kallfelz. “2026 will honor the race’s extraordinary history while engaging sailors and fans across the globe.”

Building on the success of the 2024 starting location, the race will once again begin off Fort Adams State Park in Newport, transforming the launch into the “Newport Bermuda Race Starting Line Festival.” The 2024 event welcomed more than 4,000 spectators with food trucks, music, exhibits, and family activities, and drew over 25,000 online viewers. Organizers expect even larger crowds in 2026.

Interest is already high on both sides of the Atlantic. Mallorca-based Swan 56 Azaha has confirmed participation, while 2024 runner-up Hound is preparing for a rematch after a close finish last year.

The race draws a wide range of competitors across divisions, including the St. David’s Lighthouse, Gibbs Hill, Finisterre (cruising), and Open classes.

Sailors can visit bermudarace.com to review the Notice of Race and begin the entry process.

