Chris Lewis and Qubit Clinch 2025 IC37 North American Championship in Photo-Finish

NEWPORT, R.I. — Chris Lewis and his Qubit team pulled off one of the closest victories in recent memory, edging out rivals by a single point to win the 2025 IC37 North American Championship on Rhode Island Sound.

Four boats were within striking distance entering Sunday’s final race, separated by just three points. At the last windward mark, the title was still anyone’s to claim. Qubit’s fifth-place finish sealed the championship — their first since 2022 — while three other teams finished tied on points for second.

With tiebreakers applied, Patrick Shanahan and Wes Bright’s Bronco placed second, Steve Liebel’s New Wave took third, and John Hele’s Vigilant settled for fourth. Hele’s crew knew all too well that one more place gained at any point in the regatta would have changed the outcome.

“It’s a relief,” Lewis said. “We’ve always been up there, very consistent. This one just went our way. I’ve been racing for 55 years and don’t remember a championship finish this close.”

The championship featured a smaller fleet than other summer regattas, but the intensity was unmistakable. At the start of the final race, a pack of top crews fought for the committee-boat end, with New Wave forcing Qubit into a tough spot. Lewis and his crew scrambled around the anchor chain to find clear air, then executed a sharp spinnaker set and jibe at the final windward mark to lock in a podium finish — and the crown.

Bronco earned top Corinthian team honors and placed third overall in the IC37 Summer Series, while New Wave took the season title.

2025 IC37 North American Championship (Top 5)

1. Qubit, Chris Lewis – 20 pts

2. Bronco, Patrick Shanahan & Wes Bright – 21 pts (tiebreaker)

3. New Wave, Steve Liebel – 21 pts

4. Vigilant, John Hele – 21 pts

5. Voodoo Too, Bill Zartler – 23 pts

The 2026 IC37 summer schedule will be released later this fall.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!