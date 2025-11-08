Three Newport Residents Among Five Rescued After Sailboat Sinks Off Cape Hatteras

Five people, including three residents from Newport, were rescued Thursday after their sailboat began taking on water and sank off the coast of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The group had been traveling aboard the Magic Bus, a sailboat based in Stonington, Connecticut, and was en route to the Bahamas when the vessel started flooding about 260 nautical miles offshore Cape Hatteras. After reporting the emergency to the Coast Guard, the group left the vessel and entered their life raft as the sailboat continued taking on water.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received the distress call and directed multiple rescue assets to the area. The Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan, along with a HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, were launched to locate the survivors.

Because of the long distance from shore, the Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to provide refueling support for the Jayhawk helicopter during the mission.

The HC-130 crew located the life raft and confirmed that all five people were in stable condition. The Jayhawk helicopter crew then hoisted the survivors from the raft and transported them safely back to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. No injuries were reported.

The Magic Bus sank and could not be recovered.

