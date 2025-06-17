Grand Banks & Palm Beach Motor Yachts Finalize Acquisition of Casey’s Marina for $21 Million

Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts have completed the acquisition of Casey’s Marina at Spring Wharf, marking a major expansion of the luxury yacht brand’s footprint in the heart of Newport Harbor.

The marina will be renamed the Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts Marina, becoming the only brand-specific marina operated by a yacht builder in Newport’s main harbor. The deal also includes an adjacent 10,000-square-foot piece of Waites Wharf, further cementing the company’s long-term presence in the region.

The acquisition builds on the company’s seasonal operations in Newport since 2018 and follows a recent expansion of its manufacturing facility to support new and upcoming yacht models. The move is designed to offer an enhanced ownership experience, combining harborfront access with luxury service and support.

“This new home in Newport will allow us to elevate our owner experience and service capabilities in one of the most iconic boating destinations in the world,” said Mark Richards, CEO and chief designer.

“This marina has been part of Newport’s waterfront for generations, and it means a lot to see it in the hands of a team that truly understands and respects its legacy,” said Bill Casey, former owner of Casey’s Marina. “Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts have been part of this dock for years, and I’m proud to see them take it to the next level for the community and their owners.”

The reimagined marina will offer reserved slips, haul-out services, a private lounge, guest amenities, and on-site service—all reflecting the high-end craftsmanship synonymous with the Grand Banks and Palm Beach brands.

