Elm Street Pier Reopens with Upgrades After $1.5M Storm Repairs

Newport, RI: The Elm Street Pier is officially open following a major reconstruction project.

Damaged by a series of winter storms, the pier has been fully rebuilt to its original length, now with several key upgrades. Improvements include a new touch-and-go floating dock, an ADA-accessible ramp, a swimming dock, and a slightly higher profile designed to provide greater resilience against future storms and high tides.

The project, which cost approximately $1.5 million, was the first construction effort approved by the Newport City Council under the City’s 2024 $98.5 million General Obligation Bond. It is also the second bond-funded project to be completed within the last month.

With construction now finished, the pier is once again open for public use — just in time for the summer season.

