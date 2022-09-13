Obituary: Susan Newman McCall (1937-2022)

Susan Newman McCall, 84, a resident of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9,2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born in Staten Island, NY on November 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Coogan) Newman. The family later moved to Northern Virginia where Sue graduated from Falls Church High School. Sue went on to graduate from Marjorie Webster College earning her Associate Degree in Retail Marketing. She was the beloved wife of Roy McCall.

Besides her husband of 61 years, she is survived by her three daughters: Ellen (Frank Brennan) McCall, Alice (Patrick) Sheerin and Mary “Mimi” McCall: eight grandchildren: Paul (Charlotte), John Patrick and Matthew Marshall: Maggie, Michael and Andrew Sheerin: Elizabeth and Healy Dowd: two great-grandsons, Forrest and Sage LeRoy Marshall: by her sister, Cathy (Glenn) Dawson, and many nieces and nephews. Sue was pre-deceased by her brother, Richard Newman and her sister, Mary Newman.

Sue worked in the Retail industry after her graduation from Marjorie Webster before joining her family in Seoul, Korea. Her Father was with the U.S. AID Mission of the State Department. Sue met Roy in Korea in July 1960 where he was with the U. S. Army. They were married in January 1961 and thus began a beautiful relationship that grew into a wonderful and supportive family. Sue became a stay-at-home Mom and manager of the household. They moved seventeen times while in the Army and it was Sue who ensured the house was up and running and life could return to normal in the shortest possible time.

Sue enjoyed living in Newport, her lifelong dream, to the fullest, near her family and friends. Spending time with her family was enormously important to her, whether it was celebrating a special occasion, a family cookout or just being together. In the past, Sue would spend summer days at The Third Beach Club and later in life playing bridge with her friends at Hazards Beach Club. One of her favorite past times was going out on the town with her family and friends, and of course Roy. Sue and Roy enjoyed golfing and were members of The Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club. Sue traveled with her Ya-Ya Group of six ladies to various cities. She also cherished her times traveling with Roy to places near and far. Sue was a member of the Preservation Society of Newport County, The Sandpipers Club, and the Circle of Scholars Program at Salve Regina University.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, September 15th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 16th at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. A Final Blessing will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown. Burial service will be private and held on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sue’s memory to The Newport Hospital Foundation, 11 Friendship St, Newport, RI 02840.