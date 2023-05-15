Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 2 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 2 cents from last week ($3.44), averaging $3.42 per gallon. Today’s price is 1 cent higher than a month ago ($3.41), and $1.13 lower than May 15, 2022 ($4.55). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of gas drifted lower by four cents since last week to $3.53. The lackluster movement can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out.

“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast, “but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day draws near.”

AAA Northeast’s May 15 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be the same as last week, averaging $3.53 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents lower than a month ago ($3.66), and is 94 cents lower than this day last year ($4.47).

