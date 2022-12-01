Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 6 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 6 cents from last week ($3.76), averaging $3.70 per gallon. Today’s price is 3 cents lower than a month ago ($3.73), and 28 cents higher than November 28, 2021 ($3.42). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 16 cents higher than the national average.

“In addition to lower prices locally, the national average pump price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents in the past week,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “The cost of fuel has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe.”

AAA Northeast’s November 28 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 12 cents lower than last week ($3.66), averaging $3.54 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents lower than a month ago ($3.76), and 15 cents higher than this day last year ($3.39).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.70 $3.76 $3.73 $3.42 Massachusetts $3.76 $3.81 $3.71 $3.42 Connecticut $3.65 $3.70 $3.63 $3.55

*Prices as of November 28, 2022

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

