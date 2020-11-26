Turkey for me

Turkey for you

Let’s eat the turkey

In my big brown shoe

Love to eat the turkey

At the table

I once saw a movie

With Betty Grable

Eat that turkey

All night long

Fifty million Elvis fans

Can’t be wrong

Turkey lurkey doo and

Turkey lurkey dap

I eat that turkey

Then I take a nap

Thanksgiving is a special night

Jimmy Walker used to say Dynomite

That’s right

Turkey with gravy and cranberry

Can’t believe the Mets traded Darryl Strawberry

Turkey for you and

Turkey for me

Can’t believe Tyson

Gave that girl V.D.

White meat, dark meat

You just can’t lose

I fell off my moped

And I got a bruise

Turkey in the oven

And the buns in the toaster

I’ll never take down

My Cheryl Tiegs poster

Wrap the turkey up

In aluminum foil

My brother likes to masturbate

With baby oil

Turkey and sweet potato pie

Sammy Davis Jr.

Only had one eye

Turkey for the girls and

Turkey for the boys

My favorite kind of pants

Are corduroys

Gobble gobble goo and

Gobble gobble gickel

I wish turkey

Only cost a nickel

Oh I love turkey on Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving everybody!