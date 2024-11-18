Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Shatter Records with Nearly 80 Million Hitting the Road, Skies, and Seas

This Thanksgiving holiday, Americans are expected to travel in record-breaking numbers, with nearly 80 million people planning to venture 50 miles or more from home, according to AAA. The organization’s new forecast, which now includes travel data for the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving, predicts a surge of 1.7 million more travelers compared to last year—and 2 million more than in 2019, before the pandemic reshaped holiday habits.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.”

Roads Packed with Drivers

The vast majority of holiday travelers—71.7 million—will hit the road by car, marking the highest-ever number of Thanksgiving drivers. That’s an increase of 1.3 million compared to last year and a significant jump from 2019, when 70.6 million took to the roads.

Motorists may find some financial relief at the pump this year. Gas prices are on track to dip below $3 per gallon nationally, a milestone not seen since 2021. Drivers in states east of the Rockies could see prices as low as $2.25 to $2.50 per gallon, thanks to falling oil prices.

Car rental demand is also booming, with Hertz reporting high activity in cities like Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando, and Phoenix. The busiest rental pick-up day is expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with returns peaking on the Monday and Tuesday after the holiday.

Sky-High Travel on the Rise

Airports are also preparing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving. AAA projects 5.84 million domestic flyers, up 2% from last year and nearly 11% above pre-pandemic levels. Ticket prices for domestic flights have risen slightly—up 3%—but international flights are proving a bargain, with costs down 5% compared to last Thanksgiving. International bookings have surged 23%, reflecting a renewed appetite for global travel.

Cruises, Trains, and Buses Gain Steam

Other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains, are experiencing the highest growth rates. Nearly 2.3 million travelers are expected to choose these options, an 18% jump from 2019 and a 9% increase over last year. The booming demand for cruises is a standout, with bookings up 20% compared to last Thanksgiving, fueled by post-pandemic enthusiasm for vacationing on the high seas.

As Americans prepare to reconnect with loved ones this Thanksgiving, AAA advises planning ahead and staying flexible to navigate what promises to be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in history.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

