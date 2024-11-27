Two Men Busted in Newport Sex Assault Case

Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbing sexual assault that took place earlier this month in Newport, police said.

Juan Carlos Montepeque-Albizures, 24, and Alvaro Gomez-Alvarez, 33, are accused of attacking a 27-year-old man on November 18 at a Newport residence, according to authorities.

Montepeque-Albizures was nabbed at his home at 124 Broadway, while Gomez-Alvarez was arrested at his workplace. Both face charges of first-degree sexual assault and conspiracy to commit sexual assault, police said.

Cops Hit Two Newport Addresses for Evidence

As part of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants at Montepeque-Albizures’ Broadway residence and another property at 42 Kingston Avenue, looking for evidence tied to the alleged assault.

After their arrests, the suspects were hauled into the Newport Police Department for questioning, booked, and later arraigned in Newport District Court. Both are being held without bail a the ACI in Cranston.

Police Call for Tips

The Newport Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward. Detective Mathew Clarizio can be reached at 401-845-5775.

“We’re dedicated to keeping our community safe and encourage anyone with details about this incident to speak up,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

