Exterior of Newport Fire Department Station 5 on Touro Street

Buzzing Around Newport: History Meets Heroism as Station 5 Marks 130 Years With Public Tours

Station 5 opened its doors on Dec. 7 to celebrate 130 years of service with rare behind-the-scenes tours. The firehouse’s historic character was evident throughout, from the wooden newel post on the stairway to the old tower room, which is typically closed to the public.

Senior Deputy Chief Mike Ferreira emphasized the strategic placement of the Touro Street station, noting that its location allows crews to respond quickly to calls on both the north and south ends of Newport.

“In 1895, firefighters would be stationed up in the tower room, watching for fires across the city,” Ferreira explained. Although the tower’s windows have been restored, the interior walls remain unfinished. Ferreira also noted that the original bathrooms were “crude,” built at a time when the department was entirely male. Today, with two female firefighters and the chief’s assistant serving on the 96-member department, the facilities have been modernized.

When Station 5 first opened, horse-drawn apparatuses were the norm. Ferreira pointed out where the hopper for hay feed was located as the tour moved through the first floor past the gear room. Firefighter Nick Insana explained that the stairs were designed to be steep so horses wouldn’t wander up to the second floor. Insana also demonstrated how fire poles provide a much faster way to get from the second floor to the first.

A 2nd-floor room now houses fitness equipment, computers for online training, and a TV. During each shift, firefighters conduct two drills, along with cleaning and maintenance between calls. The department responds to about 7,000 calls each year.

One of Ferreira’s proudest updates involved the department’s innovative team-based CPR approach, which has significantly improved patient outcomes. “Forty percent of our CPR patients are now walking out of the hospital,” he said. “It might not sound impressive, but considering most were DOA, it is really something.”

On Dec. 10, several members of the shift — including Insana, Michael Page, and Kevin Kosinski — were recognized in a ceremony for their life-saving efforts in two cardiac arrest cases.

Senior Deputy Chief Mike Ferreira led tours through Station 5
Annabelle gets a chance to pretend she is riding the fire engine
Gear hanging in Station 5
An antique fire pump was on display during the tour
Dave Egan and Paul Sullivan
December 7th tours showcased many aspects of Station 5
Mike Ferreira explains how firefighters use their feet not hands to move down the pole
Retired fire fighters Alan Byrne and Dave Egan
Nick Insana, Mike Miller with daughter Annabelle
Newport Firefighters Michael Page, Mike, Nick Isana, Kevin Kosinski
A bunk at Station 5 though there isn’t much time for sleeping with calls broadcast through the station
The number 5 is carved into the newel post
Stairs to the Tower
Firefighters were once stationed in the Tower to watch the city for fires
A photo of Station 5 with the original cupola above the tower
