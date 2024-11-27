Turkey, Tragedy, and Triumph: The Story of the First Thanksgiving

It’s a story most of us think we know: Pilgrims and Native Americans sitting down together in peaceful harmony for a giant feast, sharing turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. But the real tale of the First Thanksgiving is a little grittier—and way more complicated.

Here’s what happened in 1621 when two very different groups of people came together for a feast that’s been remembered (and sometimes mythologized) for 400 years.

Strangers in a Strange Land

The Pilgrims didn’t start out looking for Plymouth Rock. They were separatists who wanted to break away from the Church of England and build a new life where they could worship as they pleased. After 66 grueling days on the Mayflower, they landed on the icy shores of Massachusetts in December 1620.

But the “New World” wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. A brutal winter hit them like a ton of bricks, wiping out nearly half of their group. Out of 102 settlers, only 53 survived to see the spring. It wasn’t just cold weather that killed them—it was hunger and disease. These people were desperate.

Help from the Neighbors

Enter Squanto, a member of the Patuxet tribe. Kidnapped by European traders years earlier, he’d lived in Spain and England before returning to his homeland—only to find his tribe decimated by disease. Lucky for the Pilgrims, Squanto knew the land, the language, and how to grow corn.

Through Squanto, the Pilgrims struck up an alliance with Massasoit, the leader of the Wampanoag tribe. For the Wampanoag, this was more about strategy than charity. Their numbers had been gutted by European diseases, and teaming up with the Pilgrims offered some extra muscle against rival tribes.

Party Time (Kind Of)

Fast forward to the fall of 1621: the Pilgrims finally caught a break. Their first successful harvest was worth celebrating, so they threw a three-day bash and invited their Wampanoag allies.

What was on the menu? There was venison, courtesy of the Wampanoag, and plenty of wildfowl—maybe even turkey. The Pilgrims likely brought corn, fish, and whatever else they could scrounge up.

The Truth Behind the Tale

Here’s the thing: that feast in 1621 wasn’t called Thanksgiving. It wasn’t even a holiday. It was a one-time thing born out of necessity and gratitude. The Pilgrims were grateful they weren’t starving. The Wampanoag were trying to keep their people alive in a rapidly changing world.

But over the years, the story got a glossy makeover. The idea of Pilgrims and Native Americans holding hands and singing “Kumbaya” became part of America’s founding mythology. The harsh realities—like the fact that European colonization led to massive suffering for Indigenous peoples—were conveniently swept under the rug.

What It All Means Today

Thanksgiving has become a cherished American tradition, complete with parades, football, and enough food to feed a small army. But it’s also a moment to remember the complicated, messy origins of the holiday.

So, as you dig into your turkey and stuffing this year, take a moment to think about the people who sat down for that first feast. Their story is one of survival, resilience, and, yes, gratitude—warts and all.

