Obituary: Shannon M. Dixon (1980-2025)

Shannon Marie “Shay” Dixon (Hamill), age 45, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2025, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Born on May 2, 1980, in Newport, Rhode Island, Shannon lived a life defined by compassion, resilience, and boundless love.

Shannon began her education in the Newport Public Schools and later earned her GED and Certified Nursing Assistant license. Driven by a deep desire to care for others, she pursued further studies at the University of Rhode Island with the goal of becoming a nurse. Her career as a CNA spanned over two decades—a testament to her unwavering dedication to helping others. For Shannon, caregiving was never just a job; it was an extension of her generous heart and nurturing soul.

Throughout her life, Shannon created a vibrant and loving blended family. She is fondly remembered by her son Shaun Conklin and his wife Robin; her daughter Kymberlee Hamill; her cherished grandson Daemon Conklin; her brother Michael Hamill and her lifelong companion Angel Rivera. She also embraced Brittney and Brianna Anderson—affectionately known as “The Twins”—as adopted daughters. Shannon’s capacity for love extended to friends who became family: Monique Calhoun, Shannon Edwards, and Diane Benz were more than best friends—they were sisters in every shape and form possible. She also held close her nieces Mya Benz, Raven Rush, and Savannah Cawley; nephew Da’Von Calhoun; and goddaughter Alannah Calhoun.

Shannon was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Brooklynne I. Hamill; parents Jean and George “Mike” Hamill; maternal grandmother Frances M. (Grande) Camara; paternal grandparents Pauline (Bowley) Hamill and George “Red” Hamill; and brother George M. Hamill Jr.

Shannon’s zest for life shone brightly through the simple joys she embraced daily. Whether fishing on peaceful afternoons or crafting intricate diamond dot art pieces with care, she found beauty in every moment. A true food enthusiast at heart, she relished double cheeseburgers from Burger King and slices of fresh pizza with equal delight. Recently crowned the “Family Driving Instructor,” she took pride in teaching her nephew Da’Von how to drive—a role she approached with both humor and patience.

Her love for animals was another reflection of her kind spirit. She leaves behind Haze, her bearded dragon companion, and Pressha—her devoted puppy and loyal “Door Dashing Dog” partner.

Known for her signature elegance symbolized by her fondness for pearls, Shannon carried herself with grace while remaining grounded and approachable. She gave freely of herself—offering support without hesitation—and always ensured those around her felt seen, heard, and cared for.

Calling hours to honor Shannon’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport.

Though gone too soon, Shannon’s legacy lives on through the lives she touched with warmth, laughter, loyalty, and love. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew and cherished her.

Please support Shannon’s family by making a donation here online: https://www.gofundme.com/f/c2raj-support-shannons-memorial-service.

