Trump Administration Awards Rhode Island $156M for Rural Health Care

The Trump administration announced new funding awards Monday through the Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion initiative created under President Donald Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts legislation that officials describe as the largest federal investment in rural health care in U.S. history.

Rhode Island is slated to receive $156,169,931 from the program, which aims to expand access to care, modernize health infrastructure and strengthen the rural health workforce. Administration officials emphasized that every Democratic member of Congress voted against the legislation that established the program.

“This is a major win for Rhode Island,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement announcing the award. The governor did not mention President Trump or note that the state’s entire Democratic congressional delegation opposed the program, nor did he specify the source of the federal funding.

Rhode Island’s delegation — Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. Gabe Amo and Rep. Seth Magaziner — all voted against the measure that created the Rural Health Transformation Program, despite the funding now headed to the state.

According to federal and state officials, the money will be used to expand services at federally qualified health centers, grow Hospital at Home programs, advance value-based care models and bolster behavioral health and opioid response efforts. Plans also include investments in health IT modernization, workforce development, mobile health services, emergency medical services upgrades and targeted support for Block Island and the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

The program is designed to address longstanding gaps in rural care by bringing services closer to home and reducing costs, with supporters arguing that access to quality health care should not depend on ZIP code.

