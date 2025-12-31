Obituary: Christine Ann Bowler (1953-2025)

Christine Ann Bowler, 72 of Newport, RI, passed away on December 28th, 2025, in Middletown, with family at her side.

Chris was born in the Newport Naval Hospital to Peter Manley Peterson and Janet Marie Lee on August 21, 1953. Chris attended Rogers High School and graduated in 1972. She later attended Katherine Gibbs School in Providence, RI. She attended the University of Rhode Island for three years. Chris worked at Salas Restaurant for 38 years, at the Portsmouth School Department as a Paraprofessional for 20 years, and at Your Kitchen Companion and McGrath Catering. Chris enjoyed teaching Religious Education at St. Barnabas Church, and she was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Church in Bristol. Chris also coached Unified Volleyball and basketball for seven years at Portsmouth High School through the Special Olympics.

Chris is survived by her husband, Ronald Bowler of Portsmouth, and two sons, Ronald Christopher Bowler of Bristol and Michael Thayer Bowler of Portsmouth. She is also survived by her siblings, sister Lisa Mary Peterson, brothers Paul Andrew Peterson, Matthew Lee Peterson, and Andrew James Peterson.

Her many nieces and nephews, Paul Brendan Peterson, Kaley Joan Peterson, Casey Lee Morse (Peterson), Cole Andrew Peterson, Logan Matthew Peterson, Steffanie Perry, and grand-niece Sydney Lee Morse and grand-nephew Jake Perry.

Chris is preceded in death by her mother, Janet Marie Lee Peterson; her father, Peter Manley Peterson; her brothers, Peter Sherman Peterson, and John Edward Peterson; and her nephew, Peter Bowler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at St. Mary’s Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, RI at 10:00 AM—a reception will follow at St. Mary’s Parish Center. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, https://www.cancer.org/donate/

