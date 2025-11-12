Dive In for a Cause: A Wish Come True Kicks Off 2026 with 22nd Annual Easton’s Beach Polar Plunge

Start 2026 with a splash that makes a difference. A Wish Come True will host its 22nd Annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge Challenge on New Year’s Day at Easton’s Beach, inviting thousands to dive into the Atlantic Ocean to help grant wishes for local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The plunge begins at noon on Jan. 1, with participants raising funds to support wish families across Rhode Island, Southeastern and Central Massachusetts, and Eastern Connecticut. Each dollar helps bring joy and relief to children facing medical challenges.

“The Polar Plunge is always an amazing day full of hope and inspiration,” said A Wish Come True Executive Director Mary-Kate O’Leary. “When the community comes together to participate, it shows our wish families they are supported, loved, and never alone during this difficult time.”

This year’s event highlights Nicholas, an 11-year-old from Jamestown who is bravely battling cancer. Between treatments at Hasbro Children’s and Boston Children’s hospitals, Nicholas dreams of a Celtics experience with his family — a wish A Wish Come True hopes to make happen.

With more than 5,000 attendees expected, the annual plunge has become one of Rhode Island’s most beloved New Year’s Day traditions. Participants who raise $100 will receive a Polar Plunge hat, and those who raise $500 will earn a cozy hoodie as a thank-you.

Whether you’re plunging solo, joining a team, or cheering from the shore, this frosty tradition is a chance to start the year by giving hope — and a few shivers — to children and families who need it most.

Sign up online by Jan. 1, 2026, to participate.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!