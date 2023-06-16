USA TO COMBAT SPAIN IN HISTORIC POLO RIVALRY ON SATURDAY, JUNE 17

The Newport International Polo Series will feature the return of the Spanish Polo Team for a historic 8th challenge against team USA on Saturday, June 17 in a 32 year rivalry for the perpetual cup.

It has been a decade since flamenco music filled the air at the polo grounds, though the proud red and yellow national flag of Spain unfurls each week to remind its supporters that great battles have played out, and the next one is finally on the horizon. The Spanish team was among the inaugural challengers in the Polo Series’ 1992 beginnings, and feted at the 2007 Bal Olé which led to the first ever high-five hand slap around the field in a genuine expression of thanks for their memorable tour.

Polo came to Spain in the Victorian Era, and grew enormously during the rule of King Alfonso XIII The Spaniard’s team is generations deep, descendants of polo’s founding father in the Domecq family line, with a roster of two father-son duos on Father’s Day weekend.

The Polo Series rivalry is deadlocked in equal wins, with Spain holding the upper hand in goal production, and like two equally powerful hands clasped in an arm wrestling dual, USA vs. Spain on June 17 promises to be a contest of sheer will. Returning captain Jose Domecq is joined by his son and another father-son duo to give USA a schooling in teamwork with a lethal combination of young hotshots and veteran masters, and fitting lineup on Father’s Day weekend! A historic roster of past players is cataloged here.

On Saturday the polo action will begin at 5pm, (Gates at 1pm) between USA and Spain. Seating is available in advance and Lawn seats and standby options are available at gametime at the entry gates. Reserved Group seating options for parties of 20+ may be still be available for sale. TD Bank cardholders can get 5% off polo admission at the game.

Following the thrilling match, plan to stay for the Champagne Trophy Presentation and après polo cocktail hour with the teams, fieldside at the Modern Luxury Lounge with a complimentary cocktail to regale with the players after their hard-fought match. The catered après menu (Spanish Paella with Saffron Rice, Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels & Fish or Spanish Chicken with Saffron Rice) will be available to enjoy while celebrating with the teams, (reserve yours) in advance.

The Polo Series will continue every Saturday through September, with international challengers from Ukraine, Spain, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Jamaica, England and South Africa, as well as US City rivals from Boston, Pittsburgh, Palm Beach and New York, and championship matches of major Northeast tournaments in the A1 Roofing Independence Cup, Governor’s Cup by Charles Schwab, and BMW Newport Pro-Am among the 18 featured matches this season.

