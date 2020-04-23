Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 412 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 6256. RIDOH also announced 8 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 171.

The age breakdown for these 8 new fatalities is as follows: 4 victims in their 60s, 2 victims in their 70s , 1 victim in their 80s, 1 victim in their 90s. 4 deaths were associated with nursing homes

There are currently 267 in the hospital, 72 in the ICU, 45 on vents and 342 people have been discharged from the hospital.