Lost your password?

Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 412 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 6256. RIDOH also announced 8 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 171.

The age breakdown for these 8 new fatalities is as follows: 4 victims in their 60s, 2 victims in their 70s , 1 victim in their 80s, 1 victim in their 90s. 4 deaths were associated with nursing homes 

There are currently 267 in the hospital, 72 in the ICU, 45 on vents and 342 people have been discharged from the hospital.

Comments

comments