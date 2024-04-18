East Passage Elegance: Custom Colonial Retreat on 2 Acres in Jamestown Hits Market for $1,850,000

34 Weatherly Court | Jamestown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,261 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,850,000.

Welcome to the epitome of East Passage Estates living! Tucked away at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac, this magnificent custom Colonial residence offers unparalleled privacy on nearly 2 acres of lush landscape. Surrounded by picturesque stone walls and majestic specimen trees, the property boasts an expansive rear yard that seamlessly merges with 26 acres of protected open space, treating you to sweeping pastoral views as far as the eye can see.

Step inside to discover a world of elegance and comfort. The main level greets you with formal dining and living areas adorned with exquisite hardwood floors, a cozy study, and a spacious family room featuring a charming fireplace. French doors open to a delightful rear deck, perfect for hosting al fresco gatherings against the backdrop of serene nature. The family room flows seamlessly into the well-appointed kitchen and breakfast room, creating the ideal setting for everyday living and entertaining.

Retreat to the primary bedroom sanctuary, complete with a luxurious en suite bathroom, a cozy fireplace, and a private balcony overlooking the tranquil surroundings. Ascend to the third level to find a stunning private office space boasting two balconies that offer panoramic views of the pastoral landscape, providing the perfect backdrop for inspiration and productivity.

The lower level is an entertainer’s dream, offering a spacious recreation room with a convenient wet bar, a gym area, a sauna, and a full bathroom. Ample storage space, including a workshop, ensures that every need is met. The oversized 3-car attached garage with extra high ceilings is tailor-made for boat storage and includes a workshop for tinkering enthusiasts.

Adjacent to the garage, discover a sun-drenched retreat featuring a heated pool and lounge area—a haven for relaxation and enjoyment. This versatile space can easily be converted into guest quarters, an in-law apartment, an artist studio, or a home office to suit your needs.

Additional amenities include a tennis court for outdoor recreation and deeded beach rights to Cranston Cove on the picturesque shoreline of Narragansett Bay, where you can indulge in kayaking, picnics, and breathtaking sunrises. Conveniently located near the village center, renowned restaurants, a beautiful marina, and a 9-hole golf course, this exquisite property offers easy access to Newport, Providence, and Boston, making it the ultimate coastal escape and a rare find for discerning buyers seeking a treasured peaceful retreat.

