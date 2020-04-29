Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 321 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 8247. RIDOH also announced 12 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 239.

There are currently 269 in the hospital, 80 in the ICU, 55 on vents and 391* people have been discharged from the hospital.

* The state has changed their definition of hospital discharge to eliminate hospital deaths.

• Large events: While public health guidance around the exact number of people allowed to gather will change in the coming months, the Governor today made clear that it is highly unlikely that groups of more than 50 people will be able to gather at any point this summer. She recommended that anyone planning an event with more than 50 people through the summer cancel, postpone, or find a way to celebrate virtually instead.

• HealthSourceRI: Tomorrow is the last day to sign up for coverage as part of HealthSourceRI’s special enrollment period. However, anyone who has recently gone through a “qualifying life event,” including losing a job, will always have a 60 day window from the date of the qualifying event in which they can seek new coverage.