Former Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci Jr., passed away four years ago today at the age of 74 on January 28, 2016.

Cianci was filming his show “On the Record with Buddy Cianci” on Wednesday night when he began suffering severe stomach pains and was rushed to Miriam Hospital where he passed away Thursday morning.

Mayor Cianci will be remembered as the greatest politician Rhode Island has ever seen and the savior of the City of Providence, who moved rivers and revitalized a dying city by ushering in a modern day renaissance during his 21 years in office.

“He’s the most talented politician that New England has produced since John Kennedy,” former University of Rhode Island political scientist Marc Genest said in a 2002 interview.

Rest in peace, Buddy. You were the best!