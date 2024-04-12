Rhode Island General Assembly: Highlights of the Week (April 8 – 12)

This week in the Rhode Island General Assembly saw significant legislative activity across various fronts, ranging from housing reform to healthcare and education initiatives. Here are the key highlights:

1. Housing Reform Advances in the House: Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s housing package gained momentum as the House of Representatives passed six bills aimed at addressing the state’s housing crisis. Sponsored by various representatives including Speaker Shekarchi, Joseph J. Solomon Jr., Leonela “Leo” Felix, and Robert E. Craven, these bills now move to the Senate for consideration.

2. Senate Approves Diabetes Copay Limitation Bill: Legislation proposed by Senator Melissa A. Murray to cap copays for diabetes supplies and equipment at $25 for a 30-day supply was approved by the Senate. The bill awaits consideration in the House, where Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy has introduced a companion bill.

3. Criminal Justice Reform Passes Senate: Senator Jonathon Acosta’s bill to redefine felonies, misdemeanors, and petty misdemeanors with a focus on reforming the criminal justice system was passed by the Senate. The legislation now moves to the House for further deliberation.

4. House Strengthens Penalties for Impaired Driving: Two bills introduced by Representative Patricia A. Serpa aimed at enhancing penalties for drunken and impaired driving were approved by the House. The measures now await consideration in the Senate.

5. Education and Health Measures Pass: The House approved bills allowing student assistance in physical education classes, expanding alcohol samplings at liquor stores, addressing teacher shortages, and spreading information about Type 1 diabetes in schools. These bills now move to the Senate for further review.

6. Efforts to Protect Library Freedom: Legislators and advocates rallied to protect libraries from partisan and doctrinal book-banning efforts. Two bills aimed at safeguarding public libraries were highlighted at a State House event.

