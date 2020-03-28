Two persons with underlying medical conditions are the first Rhode Islanders to die from COVID-related illness, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) confirmed today. One individual in their 80s died Friday, March 27, at night and the other individual in their 70s died today.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, will comment on the deaths at today’s media briefing at 1 PM. RIDOH will not be releasing any additional information about the deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there are 239 total cases, 29 hospitalizations and two deaths.