Mystic Aquarium partnered with the nationally-recognized “Good Night Lights” program and Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a special “Good Night Northern Lights” remote edition of the nightly light salutation on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Hasbro Children’s family and Ambassadors, the Ricci Family, joined Good Night Lights founder and longtime Hasbro Children’s resident cartoonist, Steve Brosnihan, as honorary guests to ‘flip the switch’ on Mystic’s new “Northern Lights” exhibit for the evening.

The lighting was dedicated to the many children being treated at Hasbro Children’s and their families. It serves as a continued reminder that they are thought of and cared for by many in the community. Video of the event was also captured and will be shared throughout the hospital.

“Mystic Aquarium’s Northern Lights was a natural partnership for us, and wonderful opportunity to light up the lives of our children and their families,” said Steve Brosnihan, founder of Good Night Lights and resident cartoonist at Hasbro Children’s. “It’s experiences like these that build cherished family memories, and we are honored to be a part of it.”







Mystic Aquarium’s first-ever holiday light display , Northern Lights, transforms outdoor pathways with a sea of lights and a collection of inspiring Arctic animals. Inspired by the Arctic’s beauty and mesmerizing natural light display, the aurora borealis, energy-efficient light displays and digital projections dance to music. Spectacular hand-crafted lantern displays glow with larger-than-life Arctic animals.

“Community is so important to us here at Mystic Aquarium and children are at the heart of so much of what we do,” said Ainslie Daly, Special Events Coordinator for Mystic Aquarium. “It is incredibly meaningful to us to honor the brave children and their families with this special installment of Good Night Lights. We are especially thankful to the Ricci family, Steve Brosnihan, and Hasbro Children’s Hospital for their incredible support. We look forward to making Good Night Northern Lights a new family tradition!”