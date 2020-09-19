Governor Gina M. Raimondo has ordered that the Rhode Island flags at all state facilities and buildings be flown at half-staff in memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of her interment.

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent a lifetime applying her brilliant legal mind to the crucial work of making the United States a more just and equitable nation. She was an inspiration to women around the world. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, and the millions of Americans mourning her passing. It’s on all of us to carry forward her commitment to the founding ideals of our nation.”

Raimondo also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a mark of respect.