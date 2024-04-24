Obituary: Robert White (1940-2024)

March 2, 1940 — April 20, 2024

Robert “Bob” J. White, 84, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on April 20, 2024. He was the husband of Colette (Chicoine) Dalpe.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Jesse and Janette (Pimental-Cabrita) White. He grew up in Middletown and graduated from Rogers High School, Class of 1958.

Bob attended Michigan State University and went on to graduate Cum Laude from Roger Williams University with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for Raytheon for 36 years as a Financial Analyst. After retirement, he was employed at various part time jobs.

Bob belonged to the Newport Athletic Club, and the Friends of Ballroom Dancing along with his wife Colette. He enjoyed dancing, taking long walks, bike riding, tennis, and working. An avid beach goer, he enjoyed swimming and boogie boarding, his loves were Second and Third Beaches. Bob and Colette traveled extensively to the Caribbean. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and watching them grow up.

Robert is survived by his wife Colette of Middletown, his stepchildren; Thana (Aaron) Wood, of Glendale, RI, Craig (Greer) Dalpe, of Allentown, PA, his sister; Judith Rafferty, of Cohasset, MA, grandchildren; Kyle Rigby, of Milwaukee, WI, Hannah Rigby, of North Attleboro, MA, Zeke Dalpe, of Allentown, PA, Xander Dalpe, of Allentown, PA. He additionally leaves his nieces and nephews; Colleen (Robert) Joyce, of Evergreen, CO, and their children Ian and Connor Joyce, Stuart (Meghan) Rafferty, of Manchester, CT, and their daughter Ryan Rafferty, Robert (Julie) Rafferty, of Cohasset, MA, and their children Chloe, Emmy, Noah, and Jesse Rafferty.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Prayer Service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.