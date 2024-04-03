Reed & Whitehouse Help Deliver $1M for CCAP’s Warwick Health Center Expansion

National Public Health Week kicks off in the first week of April, aiming to underscore the significance of public health with this year’s theme being “Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health.”

In celebration of this initiative, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, in conjunction with the Comprehensive Community Action Program (CCAP) and community partners, convened at a special ceremony to commemorate the expansion of the Everett C. Wilcox Health Center located on Buttonwoods Avenue. Notable attendees included Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and State House Speaker Joe Shekarchi.

The $3 million expansion and modernization of CCAP’s Wilcox Health Center, which initially opened its doors in 2004, signify a significant advancement for community health and welfare. This expansion was made feasible, in part, through federal funding, including a $1 million federal earmark championed by then-Congressman James Langevin and supported by Senators Reed and Whitehouse.

When CCAP inaugurated the Wilcox Health Center two decades ago, its objective was to furnish comprehensive primary and specialty care to approximately 2,000 residents, notably those among the city’s most vulnerable, with an array of services. Over time, the center has evolved to meet the needs of a broader demographic, now capable of serving up to 5,500 Rhode Islanders. The recent renovation has expanded the facility to 24,695 square feet, accommodating an increase in medical staff from three to five providers, alongside the inclusion of two dentists. These healthcare professionals are dedicated to enhancing the overall health and wellness of Rhode Islanders through a range of services encompassing primary care, preventive measures, and specialized treatments, including mental health and substance abuse care.

In honor of National Public Health Week, Senator Reed highlighted the significance of the expansion, praising CCAP’s efforts in addressing the diverse health needs of the community. He emphasized the tireless leadership of Joanne McGunagle and underscored the importance of federal funding in realizing this expansion.

Senator Whitehouse echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the role of the Wilcox Health Center in expanding access to high-quality healthcare for families across the West Bay area. He expressed satisfaction in securing federal funding alongside Senators Reed and former Congressman Langevin to support CCAP’s capacity expansion.

Joanne McGunagle, President & CEO of CCAP, emphasized the center’s commitment to eliminating barriers to primary care and expressed gratitude towards Senators Reed and Whitehouse for their consistent support.

Senators Reed and Whitehouse, alongside former Congressman Langevin, secured a $1 million federal earmark for the expansion of the Warwick Health Center in the fiscal year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations law.

