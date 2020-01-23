Gurney’s Newport Skating Rink is now open on the resort’s expansive North Lawn, located at 1 Goat Island. Open through March 1st, guests and locals alike can glide across the ice while taking in unobstructed views of the famed Newport Bridge and Newport Harbor Lighthouse, decorated for the festive season. Programming for locals including College Day, Family Day, and Disco Nights will be scheduled throughout the season. The ice will also be available for Private Parties and Corporate Team Skates. The ice rink at Gurney’s Newport is open daily for guests, visitors and locals Monday – Friday from 2pm – 9pm and Saturday & Sunday from 10am – 9pm.