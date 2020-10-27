We hope to have the opportunity to vote for Paul Marshal for public office but not today, not this week and not now. Paul lacks experience!

We need Kate Leonard’s proven experience, her leadership and her knowledge of the road that we’re traveling during the perilous times. Kate doesn’t need Waze, Kate knows the way.

Kate Leonard has experience in local Third Ward issues, she has experience and background knowledge in North End development planning, she is experiencing the problems dealing with the high school situation, we cannot afford to go into into this decision making time with a person who has a learners permit.

We’ll be looking forward to your next campaign, Paul.

Tim Harrington

Newport, RI